Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PMT opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.13.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

