Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lear were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lear by 96.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 12,812.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 325.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of Lear stock opened at $192.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.39. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $144.77 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

LEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.13.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.