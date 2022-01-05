Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 410 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.51. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.23. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $73.54.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 58.19%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

