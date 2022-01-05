Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 770 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,910,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,374,000 after buying an additional 233,330 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,837,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,948,000 after buying an additional 984,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 21.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,847,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,125,000 after buying an additional 852,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,824,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,257,000 after buying an additional 263,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 24.2% during the second quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,159,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,772,000 after buying an additional 615,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

HOG opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

