Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 140.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,673,000 after purchasing an additional 303,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,580,000 after purchasing an additional 129,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,257,000 after acquiring an additional 37,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.83.

McKesson stock opened at $248.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $251.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.36.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,633 shares of company stock worth $15,322,645. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

