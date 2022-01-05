SHIELD (XSH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $141,558.51

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. SHIELD has a market cap of $141,558.51 and $3.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,992.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.59 or 0.08198211 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00320810 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $424.52 or 0.00923012 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00074169 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.69 or 0.00477664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.67 or 0.00262362 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

