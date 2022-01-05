Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Up 117.3% in December

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a growth of 117.3% from the November 30th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Shionogi & Co. Ltd. alerts:

SGIOY stock opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.