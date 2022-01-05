Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Trading Down 1.9%

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) dropped 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $12.93. Approximately 1,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Shoprite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98.

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.

