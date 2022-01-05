Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

TSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.18) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 308 ($4.15) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.45) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.04) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 315.75 ($4.25).

Shares of Tesco stock opened at GBX 293.95 ($3.96) on Tuesday. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 217.10 ($2.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 317.55 ($4.28). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 281.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 258.56. The stock has a market cap of £22.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

