Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

LON AMYT opened at GBX 152.71 ($2.06) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 154.15. Amryt Pharma has a twelve month low of GBX 135 ($1.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 230 ($3.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £488.14 million and a P/E ratio of -4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

