Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 360 ($4.85) to GBX 330 ($4.45) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.64) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 280 ($3.77) to GBX 250 ($3.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 330 ($4.45) to GBX 290 ($3.91) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 299 ($4.03).

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

