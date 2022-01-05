Short Interest in Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Increases By 300.0%

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Absa Group stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. Absa Group has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20.

Get Absa Group alerts:

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Ltd. engages in the provision of diversified financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Business Bank (RBB); Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB); Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.