Short Interest in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Grows By 78.4%

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,100 shares, an increase of 78.4% from the November 30th total of 324,100 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 192,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In related news, Director Robert G. Shepler purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $441,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Niro Ph.D Ramachandran purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $328,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 60,073 shares of company stock valued at $770,188.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKYA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,394,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 326.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,065,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after buying an additional 815,470 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,682,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,544,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.42. Akoya Biosciences has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $28.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 59.91% and a negative return on equity of 67.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.