Short Interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Grows By 46.5%

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the November 30th total of 14,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.69. 48,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,924. The firm has a market cap of $233.86 million, a P/E ratio of 123.47, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 635.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PINE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.