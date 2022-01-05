Short Interest in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Grows By 37.9%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the November 30th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ALZN opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51. Alzamend Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Alzamend Neuro will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Univest Sec assumed coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 15,000 shares of Alzamend Neuro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Gustafson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 204,931 shares of company stock valued at $501,599 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALZN. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the third quarter worth about $533,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the third quarter worth about $289,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter worth about $498,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 97.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

