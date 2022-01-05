Short Interest in Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Expands By 228.3%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, a growth of 228.3% from the November 30th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOTVF opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

