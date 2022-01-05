Short Interest in Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Expands By 228.3%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, a growth of 228.3% from the November 30th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOTVF opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33.

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

