Short Interest in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Expands By 300.0%

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. AlphaValue raised shares of ASM International to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.68.

Get ASM International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $432.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $450.20 and a 200-day moving average of $400.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.37. ASM International has a twelve month low of $228.29 and a twelve month high of $497.06.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $510.38 million during the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 21.36%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.