Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Increases By 162.5%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 162.5% from the November 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE MHD traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 120,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,037. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

