Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Increases By 162.5%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 162.5% from the November 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE MHD traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 120,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,037. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.
