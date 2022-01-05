Short Interest in Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Expands By 42.9%

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, DNB Markets initiated coverage on Boozt AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Boozt AB (publ) stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220. Boozt AB has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $26.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43.

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

