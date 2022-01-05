Short Interest in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Drops By 52.8%

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 33,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 170,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CEN opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

