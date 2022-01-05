Short Interest in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Increases By 56.4%

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,000 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the November 30th total of 194,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Chesapeake Utilities stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.42. 53,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.18 and a 200 day moving average of $128.80. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $146.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.50.
Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
About Chesapeake Utilities
Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.
