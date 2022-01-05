Short Interest in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Increases By 56.4%

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,000 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the November 30th total of 194,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Chesapeake Utilities stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.42. 53,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.18 and a 200 day moving average of $128.80. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $146.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.