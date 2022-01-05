Short Interest in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Increases By 489.1%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,900 shares, an increase of 489.1% from the November 30th total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCNC. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Code Chain New Continent during the second quarter worth $326,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Code Chain New Continent during the second quarter worth $304,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Code Chain New Continent during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Code Chain New Continent by 39.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCNC opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31. Code Chain New Continent has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative net margin of 168.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%.

About Code Chain New Continent

Code Chain New Continent Ltd. engages in the trading services. The company operates its business into two segments. Coal wholesales and Mobile gaming development. Coal wholesale segment engages in sale of coke, steels, construction materials, mechanical equipment and steel scrap. Mobile game development provides gaming development and electronic token services.

