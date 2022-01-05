Short Interest in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expands By 38.2%

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the November 30th total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 538,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.
OFC stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.47. 460,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $30.51.
Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,197 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 238.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,008,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,389,000 after purchasing an additional 665,514 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 34.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,489,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,693,000 after purchasing an additional 642,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,881,000 after purchasing an additional 611,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.
About Corporate Office Properties Trust
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
