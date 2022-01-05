Short Interest in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expands By 38.2%

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the November 30th total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 538,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

OFC stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.47. 460,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,197 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 238.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,008,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,389,000 after purchasing an additional 665,514 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 34.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,489,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,693,000 after purchasing an additional 642,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,881,000 after purchasing an additional 611,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

