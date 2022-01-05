Short Interest in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Rises By 39.6%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,900 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the November 30th total of 435,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
DDL stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,705. Dingdong has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $960.59 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Dingdong will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834,666 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,870,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,317,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,734,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,303,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.
Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.