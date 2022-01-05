Short Interest in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Rises By 39.6%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,900 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the November 30th total of 435,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DDL stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,705. Dingdong has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $960.59 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Dingdong will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDL. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dingdong (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834,666 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,870,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,317,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,734,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,303,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

