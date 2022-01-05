Short Interest in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Rises By 130.4%

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 130.4% from the November 30th total of 538,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 456,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

DCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Get Donaldson alerts:

In other Donaldson news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Donaldson by 719.4% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 88.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average of $61.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $54.89 and a 12 month high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.