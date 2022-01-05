Short Interest in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Grows By 68.1%

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 68.1% from the November 30th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 2.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 217,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 5,760.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 15.0% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 78,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 644,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ERES stock remained flat at $$9.88 during trading hours on Wednesday. 6,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,732. East Resources Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.