Short Interest in Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Drops By 98.6%

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the November 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS CUYTY traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $10.58. 366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $15.78.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

