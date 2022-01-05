Short Interest in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Increases By 41.5%

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the November 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 512,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of EEFT traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.93. 8,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,486. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Truist dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

