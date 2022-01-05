Short Interest in Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Expands By 115.8%

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a growth of 115.8% from the November 30th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.25 price target on shares of Exco Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

OTCMKTS:EXCOF opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. Exco Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $9.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97.

Exco Technologies Ltd. engages in the design, development and manufacture of dies, moulds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. It operates through the following segments: Casting and Extrusion and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs and engineers tooling and other manufacturing equipment.

