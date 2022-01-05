Short Interest in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Declines By 58.0%

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the November 30th total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $838,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 369.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NASDAQ RING opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $33.87.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.331 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.