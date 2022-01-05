Short Interest in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) Decreases By 64.5%

Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQLV. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF by 91.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Get Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF alerts:

SQLV opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $41.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.