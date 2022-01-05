Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Rises By 49.7%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 974,100 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the November 30th total of 650,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 512.7 days.

OTCMKTS MTSFF traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $20.05. 564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710. Mitsui Fudosan has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

