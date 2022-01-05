Short Interest in MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Decreases By 56.3%

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the November 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTN Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS:MTNOY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,137. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03. MTN Group has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

