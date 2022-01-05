Short Interest in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Drops By 85.4%

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,400 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the November 30th total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 334,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSTB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NSTB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 41,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,571. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

