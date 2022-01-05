Short Interest in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Increases By 53.0%

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 748,100 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the November 30th total of 489,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $57.11. 236,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,753. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.55. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,314,000 after purchasing an additional 449,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,962,000 after purchasing an additional 71,934 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 68.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,862,000 after purchasing an additional 784,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,593,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,940,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,573,000 after buying an additional 60,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.