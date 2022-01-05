Short Interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Grows By 53.4%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,900 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the November 30th total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCWorx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SCWorx by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 16,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of SCWorx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCWorx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 2.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WORX opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. SCWorx has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter. SCWorx had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.92%.

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

