Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Expands By 117.3%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a growth of 117.3% from the November 30th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS SGIOY opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Shionogi & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.