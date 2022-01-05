Short Interest in Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Grows By 47.7%

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the November 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIXWF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,210. Sixth Wave Innovations has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19.

About Sixth Wave Innovations

Sixth Wave Innovations, Inc is a development stage nanotechnology company with patented technologies. It is focused on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs). The firm’s technologies include Affinity cannabinoid purification system, which is used to detect and appropriate cannabinoids such as CBD, THC, CBG, CBC, CBN &THCv and IXOS, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

