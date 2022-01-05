Short Interest in Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Grows By 47.7%

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the November 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SIXWF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,210. Sixth Wave Innovations has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19.
About Sixth Wave Innovations
Featured Story: Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.