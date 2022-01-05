Short Interest in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Expands By 81.9%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 81.9% from the November 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.8 days.

Shares of SMFTF stock remained flat at $$58.32 during trading on Wednesday. 37 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.51. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $60.07.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

