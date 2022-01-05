Short Interest in Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Increases By 43.1%

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the November 30th total of 719,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Shares of SNPO stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Snap One has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.38.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $260.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Snap One will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNPO. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

