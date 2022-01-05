Short Interest in Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Expands By 22,800.0%

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 22,800.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Spine Injury Solutions stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. Spine Injury Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.43.
About Spine Injury Solutions
Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for Spine Injury Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spine Injury Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.