Short Interest in Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Expands By 22,800.0%

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 22,800.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Spine Injury Solutions stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. Spine Injury Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.43.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc is a medical services and technology company. It provides licensing, management, marketing, billing, collection and financial services for affiliated doctors who treat patients who have sustained spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents, including orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, pain management doctors and chiropractors.

