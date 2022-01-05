Short Interest in Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Declines By 81.7%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the November 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SGBLY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.95. 23,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,299. Standard Bank Group has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02.

Standard Bank Group Company Profile

Standard Bank Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of providing banking and financial services. The firm offers transactional banking, saving, borrowing, lending, investment, insurance, risk management, wealth management, and advisory services. It operates through the following business units: Personal and Business Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Central and Other; Banking Activities, Other Banking Interest, and Liberty.

