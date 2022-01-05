Short Interest in Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Declines By 81.7%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the November 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SGBLY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.95. 23,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,299. Standard Bank Group has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02.
Standard Bank Group Company Profile
