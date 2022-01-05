Short Interest in Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Rises By 55.0%

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Sysmex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of SSMXY stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.70. The company had a trading volume of 24,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,397. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average is $61.38. Sysmex has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $69.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.40 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

