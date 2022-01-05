Short Interest in Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Grows By 39.5%

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the November 30th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 156.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCYSF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tecsys in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCYSF remained flat at $$46.25 on Wednesday. Tecsys has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92.

TECSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of enterprise wide distribution software and related services. Its supply chain execution applications include warehouse-centric, warehouse, distribution, and transportation management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Unites States, Europe, & Other.

