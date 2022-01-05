Short Interest in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Decreases By 54.0%

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the November 30th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of THQ opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

