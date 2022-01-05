Short Interest in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Decreases By 54.0%

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the November 30th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of THQ opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%.
About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.
Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.