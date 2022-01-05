Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Declines By 88.9%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TIAIY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.75. 41,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,197. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.