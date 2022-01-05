Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Declines By 88.9%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TIAIY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.75. 41,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,197. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.
About Telecom Italia
