Short Interest in Texas Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBS) Expands By 57.8%

Texas Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBS) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the November 30th total of 9,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ:TCBS opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Texas Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $20.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000.

Texas Community Bancshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc is based in Mineola, Texas.

