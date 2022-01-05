Short Interest in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Expands By 43.0%

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,600 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the November 30th total of 604,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $50,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the third quarter worth about $312,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 1,385.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in TFS Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34. TFS Financial has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $22.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $66.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFS Financial will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 389.67%.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

