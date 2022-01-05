Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Expands By 111.8%

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $24.76.

Get Tortoise Energy Independence Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,336,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 34,974 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,216,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter.

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.