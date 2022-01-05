Short Interest in ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Drops By 79.1%

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the November 30th total of 161,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,451,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VDRM stock opened at 0.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.02. ViaDerma has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.08.
ViaDerma Company Profile
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for ViaDerma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaDerma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.