Short Interest in ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Drops By 79.1%

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the November 30th total of 161,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,451,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VDRM stock opened at 0.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.02. ViaDerma has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.08.

Get ViaDerma alerts:

ViaDerma Company Profile

ViaDerma, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sales of pharmaceutical related products. The company was founded on January 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Marina Del Rey, CA.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for ViaDerma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaDerma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.